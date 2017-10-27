Flashback Friday: the story behind this Coleen Rooney cover HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon interviewed Coleen in Barbados

As Coleen Rooney's due date nears and she prepares to welcome her fourth child, we take a look back at our exclusive interview with the supermum in 2010. At the time, Coleen had just given birth to her first son, Kai, and our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon had the enviable task of joining her in Barbados. Coleen opened up about family life as she threw open the doors to her new, lavish holiday home on the Royal Westmoreland Estate for our readers to see.

"It was Coleen's first shoot and interview since becoming a mum," recalls Rosie. "Coleen and Wayne's first boy, Kai, was only five months old when our photoshoot took place and although he didn't appear in the pictures, Kai came along for the fun, as did his doting grandmother, Coleen's mother Colette, who looked after him while we were working.

Coleen had just welcomed her first child

"Coleen was clearly revelling in motherhood. 'It's the best experience I've had,' she told me, and it was clear to see she was a natural with Kai, who was a very sweet, smiley baby. The HELLO! team rented a villa next-door to the Rooney's home and it wasn't hard to see what attracted the young, successful couple to such a sumptuous, sun-drenched location. The spacious house, which boasted six bedrooms and a large swimming pool, was ideal for a growing family, and they still enjoy regular holidays to Barbados.

"The morning after our photo shoot at the house, we all woke early and went to the beach for some additional shots of Coleen – we had to be early because the beach would soon be buzzing with paparazzi, keen to snap a star soaking up the rays. As we chatted, I asked Coleen if she was keen to have more children. 'I'd definitely like more. I would love a girl at some point, and more boys,' she said. Well she now has the boys, so let's see what her fourth pregnancy will bring."