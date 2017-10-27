BREAKING: Simon Cowell rushed to hospital after accident at home The X Factor judge was seen being carried out on a stretcher

Simon Cowell has reportedly been rushed to hospital after an ambulance was called to his home in London on Friday morning. According to the Sun, the X Factor judge was seen "being raced to hospital on a stretcher in a neck brace between 7.30am and 8.30am" after an incident inside his London property. It's thought the 58-year-old might have fainted and fallen down the stairs. He is said to be in a stable condition. A source said: "It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep." HELLO! Online has contacted Simon's representatives for comment.

Simon Cowell pictured with his long-term partner Lauren Silverman

Simon is currently starring in the new series of The X Factor, where he is mentoring the Groups category. He shares his London home with long-term partner Lauren Silverman and their three-year-old son Eric. It's unclear whether they were in the property at the time.

Last weekend, Simon was joined by Cheryl at Judges' Houses. The pair were reunited in the south of France where Cheryl, 34, helped the X Factor head honcho pick his final three acts. The old friends played a funny game of 'Stick On Your Head' with show host Dermot O'Leary, but viewers at home were more taken by Cheryl's amazing comeback.

The Fight For This Love singer was making her return to TV having spent months out of the spotlight, while she was pregnant with her and Liam Payne's first child. She gave birth to their son Bear in March. Cheryl recently admitted that she hated being pregnant, but wouldn't rule out having another child. "I hated being pregnant," she told Lorraine, speaking from Simon's house in the south of France. "A lot of stuff went on and I just didn't enjoy it." She added: "I have no plans of two at the moment, but I think maybe one day."