Robbie Williams and Ayda Field celebrate son's third birthday in sweetest way Doting mum Ayda took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message to her youngest

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's youngest is growing up fast! On Friday, the celebrity couple's son Charlton turned three, and on the eve of his special day, doting mum Ayda took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to their "beautiful boy". The Loose Women panellist shared a throwback photo of her and Robbie during her pregnancy, which she captioned: "@robbiewilliams #tbt2014. On the eve of our Charlie's 3rd birthday, I look back on this photo of him in my belly and am overwhelmed with gratitude for the beautiful boy who came into our lives and continues to fill it with infinite joy and love #iloveyoubaby#motherandson #fatherandson AWxx."

Ayda's fans were quick to send their wishes to Charlton on his birthday, with one writing: "Have a great day, little Charlie!! Happy happy birthday!", while another joked: "Why not one more baby now????"

Ayda frequently shares snippets of her family life on social media, but is careful not to show their faces in order to protect their privacy. Earlier in the month, the TV presenter posted a photo of her little boy enjoying a tennis lesson, with Charlton seen stepping out onto the court with his racket in hand. Fans rushed to comment on the adorable photo, with one remarking: "How lovely getting into it so young!" and another adding: "He looks so cute.. and so much hair, even looks like Rob from the back!"

Ayda, 38, and Robbie, 43, welcomed their son, full name Charlton Valentine Williams, on 27 October 2014. He is the younger brother to their five-year-old daughter Theodora Rose Williams, known as Teddy.

Last month, Ayda shared a rare photo of her little girl in celebration of her birthday. The picture showed Teddy with her hair in bunches as she looks out to sea. Alongside, the proud mum wrote: "All my little Teddy wanted for her birthday is some cake by the ocean. 5 yrs ago today she blessed me with the greatest gift… Being her mommy. I am grateful for her and the journey we share every single day. #happybirthday #teddylove #mygreatestblessing."