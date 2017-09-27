Nigella Lawson reveals the secret to her slimmer physique The celebrity chef has previously said she doesn't believe in dieting

Nigella Lawson has been looking noticeably slimmer in recent months, and now the celebrity chef has revealed the secret to her weight loss. The 57-year-old, who has just released her new cookbook At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking, says there is one exercise in particular that helps to maintain her slim figure.

"I do yoga three times a week. I have to do something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn't do it," Nigella told Good Housekeeping for its November 2017 issue. "The older I get the more I realise I have to do lots of stretching. So even if I'm not doing yoga, I make myself do lots of stretching."

And the chef said she doesn't deprive herself of her favourite foods. "I love traditional food, and I'm never going to complain about having a pie! Roast chicken is my favourite food," she said.

Nigella has previously said she disapproves of dieting, and that she prefers to focus on finding the balance in her diet. "No-one should be put on this earth to go on a diet," she told Good Housekeeping in 2015. "It's certainly true my weight went up - that happens in life sometimes. I have never been on a diet to try to lose weight. I feel like I haven’t lost weight, but I’m possibly in better shape."

And she is not a fan of the "clean eating" craze either. "People are using certain diets as a way to hide an eating disorder or a great sense of unhappiness with their own body," she told the JW3 Speaker Series in London in December 2015. "There is a way in which food is used to either self-congratulate – you're a better person because you're eating like that – or to self-persecute, because you'll not allow yourself to eat what you want."

