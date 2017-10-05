WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares amazing workout video Jennifer Garner gave her fans tips on how to become 'action lady'

Jennifer Garner has revealed her step-by-step guide for "turning a mum back into action lady" with a brilliant video. In the clip, which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the mum-of-three revealed her workout regime to Jamiroquai's Canned Heat. She captioned the video: "Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama ADD daily dose one hr @bodybysimone 1.5 hr Stunt Team 50 cups of coffee and three min Cryotherapy. Good luck everybody!"

The video saw Jennifer laughing while trying out Cryotherapy, as well as her intense exercises, most likely for her new film role, Peppermint. Her fans were quick to praise her, with one writing: "OH! So THAT'S how you do it! Amazing person you are," while another added: "Oh Jen, this made my day. You look always so hot, gorgeous and fit. Thanks for sharing."

Jennifer shared a video of her workout regime

The 13 Going on 30 actress recently shared a make-up free selfie after spending the day saying only yes to her three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and five-year-old Samuel – which led to the family sleeping in a tent overnight! She wrote: "You'll never need coffee more than the day after 'Yes Day!'. #fiveyearsrunning #wesleptinatent #inthebackyard #coffeeismyyesday #yesday #nationalcoffeeday #imgettingthehangofhashtags ('Yes Day!' - a fantastic children's book by @missamykr)."

Jennifer is currently balancing her career and family life as a single mum following her split from husband Ben Affleck back in 2015. Speaking about their relationship since the divorce, Jennifer told the Today Show: "It has to be [a good relationship], you don't have a choice. We are definitely a modern family, we're doing really well. Ben was working in London on Justice League, and I thought, 'Well, the kids should have that experience.' He and I are great friends and we all just went en masse!"