Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be able to take home some sweet souvenirs from their royal tour of Poland and Germany. The siblings were gifted a cuddly toy each from Whisbear – The Humming Bear, when their parents Prince William and Kate attended an event for start-up tech companies in Warsaw on Monday.

The award-winning start-up produces cuddly toys that make humming sounds to soothe babies and children to sleep. Prince George and Princess Charlotte each received their own personalised version of the toy complete with an embroidered crown and their names.

It is not the first Whisbear the royals have received; the Duke and Duchess were sent the cuddly toy when Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, and Kate thanked the founder of the company, Julia Sielicka-Jastrzebska, for the kind gifts during their chat on Monday. The Duchess also joked about having another baby after receiving the gift, turning to the Duke and laughing: "We will just have to have more babies."

Co-founder of the company, Julia Sielicka-Jastrzebska, revealed that Kate had made the light-hearted comment after learning that the toys were designed for very young children. "We gave the Duchess some presents for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," she said. Adding, she revealed: "She said they should have more babies, and they laughed."

Speaking about their royal encounter, the company's co-founder Zuzanna Sielicka, said: "We were expecting a distinguished Royal Couple, but in fact we met the wonderful, cheerful, young parents, who appreciated our work to improve babies' sleep. The most touching part was the moment when the Duchess said thank you for sending one of Whisbears to Kensington Palace to celebrate Princess Charlotte's birth two years ago."

During their visit to the event, held at The Heart, Kate also received a T-shirt with the slogan "i'mperfect"; which was part of the company's campaign to encourage mothers not to feel the pressure to be flawless.