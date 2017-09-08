What will Meghan Markle's royal name be if she marries Prince Harry? Meghan Markle's real name is Rachel, so will she return to it should she wed Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been together for over a year now, and the Suits actress recently spoke candidly about their love story in an interview for Vanity Fair, leading many to think that a proposal might not be too far away! Since Meghan's name is actually Rachel, speculation is already rife as to what her official royal title would be.

Meghan recently opened up about her relationship with Harry

While Meghan could go by her first name and be known as Princess Rachel of Wales, there is a longstanding tradition of royals going by middle names or shortened versions of their names much like Prince Harry himself, whose official title is Prince Henry of Wales. Other royals known to have changed their names include Queen Victoria, who was christened Alexandra Victoria, King George VI, whose full name was Albert Frederick Arthur George and King Edward VII, who was known as Prince Albert before his succession to the throne.

Meghan's real name is Rachel

Speaking about her relationship with Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan said: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." She added: "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."