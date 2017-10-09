Woman given caution after breaking into Prince George's school The 40-year-old tried to gain access to Thomas's Battersea on September 12

The 40-year-old woman who attempted to break into Prince George's school last month has been given a caution with no further action. A spokesman for Scotland Yard said on Monday: "A 40-year-old woman has accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property following an incident at Thomas's Battersea school in September. The woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after she gained access to Thomas's Battersea on Tuesday, 12 September.

"She returned on bail to a south London police station today and accepted a police caution for an offence under the Education Act." Continuing, they said: "She was released with no further action in relation to attempted burglary. Thomas's Battersea is the school attended by Prince George."

In September, the woman was arrested after trying to gain access to the school. Police, who are at the school as part of Prince George's security arrangements, attended to the situation as soon as it came to light. It is believed that George, who is currently attending school for half-days, wouldn’t have been there when the incident took place.

The school accommodates boys and girls between four and 13; prospective two and three-year-olds are called in for an assessment to determine their suitability, although the test relies on natural intelligence rather than academia. Fees are set at £5,868 per term at age four, and increase from £6,628 from the age of seven.